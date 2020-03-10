Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of HHC opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $135.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 2,272 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.90 per share, with a total value of $249,692.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,801. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,596 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $901,255 over the last three months. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

