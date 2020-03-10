Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

HBMD opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $293.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.30. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

