Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 16,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.