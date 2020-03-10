Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,070,000 after buying an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 73,338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

HST traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 349,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

