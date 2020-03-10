Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $207.25 and last traded at $210.46, 10,107,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 4,991,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.51.

Specifically, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The firm has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

