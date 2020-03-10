Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.