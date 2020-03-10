Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.51.
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $30.98.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.