Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Herc worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Herc by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herc by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 1,507.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

HRI stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,025. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

