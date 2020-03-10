HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.07 ($86.12).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €46.85 ($54.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €57.72 ($67.12) and a twelve month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.37 and a 200-day moving average of €63.91.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

