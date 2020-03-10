Head-To-Head Comparison: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) vs. Corvus Gold (NYSE:CORVF)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 205.92%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 305.45%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -38.35 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -3.16% -2.89% Corvus Gold N/A -84.60% -80.63%

Volatility & Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

