Harte Hanks (HHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Harte Hanks to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

