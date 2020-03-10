Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HMSNF. ValuEngine lowered Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

HMSNF opened at $2.32 on Friday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

