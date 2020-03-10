Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 218 ($2.87) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 258.62 ($3.40).

HMSO opened at GBX 182.55 ($2.40) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.95. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that Hammerson will post 3071.3405239 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

In other news, insider Adam Metz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($52,354.64).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

