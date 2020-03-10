Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

