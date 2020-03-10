Gregory C. Bestic Purchases 2,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,945.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

