Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Announces Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

GLRE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.94. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

