Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,252. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

