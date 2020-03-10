Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPRE opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $305.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,890.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,865,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,718 shares of company stock worth $2,258,252. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

