Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRT.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.36.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$66.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.36. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$59.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

