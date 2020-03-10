Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOPE opened at $77.92 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3,578.4% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

