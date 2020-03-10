Goldman Sachs Group Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 275

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 285.71 ($3.76).

PETS opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.51.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

