Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 198

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.60) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGF. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kingfisher to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 199.13 ($2.62).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.07. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.45 ($2.56). The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.