Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CEC1. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.73 ($6.67).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €3.66 ($4.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.63 and a 200 day moving average of €4.69.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

