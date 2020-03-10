Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target (up previously from GBX 5,800 ($76.30)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,003 ($92.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,483.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,365.22. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

