Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.

GFI opened at $6.43 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after buying an additional 15,477,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182,332 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $37,052,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,546,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

