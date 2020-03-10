Global Cord Blood (CO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE CO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,145. The stock has a market cap of $486.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
