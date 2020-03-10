Global Cord Blood (CO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE CO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,145. The stock has a market cap of $486.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

