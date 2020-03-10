General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.19.

GE opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

