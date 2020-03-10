G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

