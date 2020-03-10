Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

FULT stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

