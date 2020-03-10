Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of FLL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 29,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,278. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.84. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

