FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.