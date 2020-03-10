Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

TSE:FEC opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.16. The firm has a market cap of $670.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

