Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FNV opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

