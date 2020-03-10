Franco Nevada Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Franco Nevada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Franco Nevada has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco Nevada to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

