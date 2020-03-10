Flughafen Zurich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zurich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of UZAPF stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.86. Flughafen Zurich has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $185.25.
About Flughafen Zurich
