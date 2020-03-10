Flughafen Zurich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zurich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UZAPF stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.86. Flughafen Zurich has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $185.25.

About Flughafen Zurich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zürich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

