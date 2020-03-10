Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,578. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 million, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,246,419 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,265.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

