First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.34% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 230.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000.

FCVT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 9,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,696. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

