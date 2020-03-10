First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,099 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.69% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,124. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

