First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FRME stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $21,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 173,608 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

