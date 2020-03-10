Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

FISI opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

