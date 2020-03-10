Financial Comparison: WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of WIRECARD AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WIRECARD AG/ADR 19.72% 23.17% 7.58% ANDRITZ AG/ADR 1.73% 9.38% 1.58%

Volatility & Risk

WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WIRECARD AG/ADR $2.38 billion 6.12 $410.28 million N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.12 billion 0.60 $262.17 million $0.52 15.79

WIRECARD AG/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANDRITZ AG/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WIRECARD AG/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WIRECARD AG/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17 ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

WIRECARD AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

WIRECARD AG/ADR beats ANDRITZ AG/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

