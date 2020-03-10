Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.14 ($17.60).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

