Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.46.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

