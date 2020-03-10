Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

