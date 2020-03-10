Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Extended Stay America has a dividend payout ratio of 113.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 60,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,847. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAY. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

