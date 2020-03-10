Express (EXPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Express stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Get Express alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.