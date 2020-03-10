Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,124 at Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,124 ($14.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 885.76. Energean Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 628 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74.

In related news, insider Robert Peck bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 85,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 221,466 shares of company stock valued at $167,704,918.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

