Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $69.86 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

