Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

