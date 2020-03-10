Elementis’ (EMNSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Elementis stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

