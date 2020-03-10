Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,936 shares of company stock worth $7,842,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

